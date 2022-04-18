Bida chief meets Canadian envoy 

The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Md Sirazul Islam recently met with the Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lilly Nichols.

A meeting was held at Bida headquarters in Dhaka on 13 April, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission Professor Shibli Rubaiyat Ul Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman, Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masud Rahman, Syed

Almas Kabir of BASIS and the members of Bangladesh Canada Joint Working Group (JWG) were also present at the discussion.

In the meeting, ways to promote and strengthen trade and relations between the two friendly countries and to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations were discussed.

