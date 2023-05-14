Bida-BCCCI workshop focuses on key issues of Chinese investment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury said Bangladesh, as an ideal investment destination, has been particularly facilitating foreign investors, especially FDIs from China.

"Bida, as the facilitating government agency for enhancing investment, is dedicated to realise the mission of attaining Sonar Bangla dreamed by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which is open to all investors at all times, especially to investments in Bangladesh from China, the major development partner of Bangladesh," he said at the workshop titled 'Investment Facilitation & Bida's Investment Aftercare Services' jointly organised by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) and Bida at the BCCCI Office in Dhaka on Saturday (13 May).

"Out of the 67 facilitating services to the investors, Bida alone is providing 23 such services. Bida is also approaching a joint supervision activity concerning technical assistance, skills development and compliance issues," he added.

The workshop observed that any investment-related query if forwarded to Bida through BCCCI, would be further expedited since Bida is the only official partner of BCCCI to deal with matters related to Chinese investment and investors and from now on BCCCI would hold regular meetings once in two months as provided in the MoU signed between BCCCI and Bida, reads a press release.

The workshop brought out some key issues concerning the investment from China in Bangladesh. Two presentations were displayed focusing on the key activities of Bida and BCCCI on behalf of the respective organisations.

Al Mamun Mridha, secretary general of BCCCI who presided over the workshop, said, "Easing out structural impediment of doing business, dispute settlement mechanism and enhancing efficiency of the government agencies concerned should be further enhanced and interconnected."

The workshop was addressed by Song Yang, commercial counsellor of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh, and Ke Changliang, president of China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB).

Song Yang in his speech noted that the success of Bangladesh is indeed a miracle and China is pleased to be a time-tested strategic partner of Bangladesh, which always attaches top priority to development cooperation and not engage in any internal affairs of this country.

Ke Changliang in his speech observed that even after the Covid-19 pandemic FDIs from China have increased by 13.5%.

The open discussions round following the plenary session of the workshop addressed a number of issues raised by the participating investors including procedural modalities at the Customs, NBR, easing out visa procedures, long term visa for the investors, e-visa, investment aftercare services, security clearance from the concerned security departments of the government, required supply of utilities like power and gas etc. The Bida officials explained the answers as readily as possible.

The workshop was also attended by a number of Bida officials of various ranks including Abu Sayeed Joarder, Sunil Kumar Adhikary, Md Saiful Islam, Md Ariful Huq, Atique Sarker, as well as BCCCI officials and members of the media.

The workshop was anchored by Abu Taher, office secretary of BCCCI.