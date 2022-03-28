BIDA assumes regional directorship of WAIPA South Asia

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has assumed the South Asia regional directorship at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

The decision to appoint BIDA for the 2021-2023 term was made by the WAIPA Steering Committee Monday (28 March) during a hybrid meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, reads a press release.

Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) and Acting Executive Chairman, BIDA, addressed the Committee after the decision was made.

Bangladesh's high-growth economy is creating diverse investment opportunities in strategic sectors despite the setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said and added that Bangladesh will emerge as a $500 billion economy by 2026.

"As we assume the regional directorship of South Asia, we will focus on achieving greater regional cooperation, especially for exchanging information between members and for capacity building. We are also greatly excited by the opportunity for strong and structured networking and match-making between our private sectors," she told the Committee.

On behalf of BIDA, she pledged to be a proactive member of the Steering Committee and to uphold the progressive statutes of WAIPA.

Through this appointment, Md Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of BIDA, has become a member of WAIPA's Steering Committee.