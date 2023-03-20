BIDA and LABCCI sign MoU on trade and investment

Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday (15 March) at BIDA Conference Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka.

Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of LABCCI, and Md Matiur Rahman, executive member (Additional Secretary), Marketing & Communication, BIDA have signed the MoU, reads a press release.

The ceremony was conducted by Md Matiur Rahman, where Executive Chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary was present as a Chief Guest at the MoU signing ceremony.

Nahid Ferdousi, commercial specialist at the Brazilian Embassy in Dhaka, assured that Brazil is interested to tie with Bangladesh in all aspects, according to the release.

Md Anwar from LABCCI said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony. LABCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, BIDA. Now, business societies from Latin American countries may get more confident to invest and trade in Bangladesh through the collaboration of LABCCI.

LABCCI President highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America-2023", which will be jointly organized by BIDA, DBCCI and LABCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil during 6-17 May 2023.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority and high-profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, advisor to the prime minister, Private Industry and Investment, will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Argentina and Brazil.

The Objectives of the Delegation are:

1. To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for the businessmen of Latin America to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh.

2. To explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Latin America region and also to promote business from Latin America to the emerging Bangladesh market.

B2B and networking seminars will be held in the sectors like agriculture, food processing, textile, processing plant for soya beans, sunflower, iron ores, petroleum oils, Fertilizer, RMG, wood log, export of jute, leather and pharmaceuticals, etc.

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of BIDA, assured all support for this delegation.

He mentioned that the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created a friendly environment for businessmen.

EPZ and Economic Zones will provide a safe zone for foreign investors in Bangladesh.

He appreciated the LABCCI board of directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the Latin-American region as well as from Europe.

