BICM to publish journal, award Bangabandhu FinQuiz prizes

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) will be holding the unveiling ceremony of the "Journal of Financial Market and Governance."

BICM also hold 'Bangabandhu FinQuiz' prize giving event at its Multipurpose Hall on 29 December, said a press release.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam will be present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Mahfuzul Hoque, head of the Journal committee and professor of Dhaka University's Accounting and Information Systems department, and Md Habibullah, assistant professor of Accounting at Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market and also the convener of BICM Bangabandhu FinQuiz, will also deliver their speeches.