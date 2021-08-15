BICM ovserves National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:37 pm

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market observed the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman onn Sunday, August 15.

The day is observed with due dignity in the institute through various programs.  The national flag was hoisted at half-mast at the Institute on the morning of 15 August.

Afterward, Nazmush Salehin, Director (Administration and Finance) of the Institute laid at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi No. 32.  At noon food, masks and sanitizers were distributed among the poor.

The institute has undertaken a month-long program on the occasion of the day. On 12 August 2021, a prayer mahfil was held for the forgiveness of the departed souls of all the martyrs including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  

Tree planting program is observed on the same day.  Other month-long programs include the BICM Bangabandhu Fink Quiz Competition and the month-long exhibition on the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Institute's Digital Display Board.  These programs are being carried out in compliance with hygiene rules and maintaining social and physical distance.

