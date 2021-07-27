BICM organises BICM Research Seminar-05

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
BICM organises BICM Research Seminar-05

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) organised 'BICM Research Seminar-05' on Tuesday.

Dr Nasir Uddin, assistant professor, BICM, presented the keynote address titled "How to Increase the Depth of the Share Market in Bangladesh: The Potential Role of MNCs" at the seminar, says a press release. 

Executive President of the institute Dr Mahmuda Akter presided over the seminar where Md Rezaul Kari, executive director of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Md Riyad Mation, managing director and ECO of BMSL Investment Ltd., also secretary general of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers' Association were present as speakers while Wajid Hasan Shah, director (studies) of BICM was the moderator of the seminar.

The research presented details about the potential role of multinational companies to increase the depth of the stock market in Bangladesh.

