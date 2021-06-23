BICM organises BICM Research Seminar-04

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:51 am

Related News

BICM organises BICM Research Seminar-04

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:51 am
BICM organises BICM Research Seminar-04

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) organised 'BICM Research Seminar-04' on 22 June where Kashfia Sharmin, Assistant Professor, BICM, presented the keynote address titled "Problems and Prospects of Investing in Mutual Funds: The Case of Bangladesh".

The executive president of the institute Dr Mahmuda Akter presided over the seminar where Mahmud Hussain, Chairman, CVC Finance Ltd, Mir Ariful Islam, MD and CEO, Sandhani Asset Management Ltd; and Sharmin Sultana Sumi, Investment Analyst, LR Global Bangladesh Asset Management Company Ltd, were other speakers. Wajid Hasan Shah, Director (Studies), BICM was the moderator of the seminar.

This research paper identifies the factors that affect general investors' investments in mutual funds; problems and prospects of the mutual fund sector in Bangladesh; and investigates the effectiveness of mutual funds in Bangladesh.

The article will be helpful in determining the development areas of asset management companies in Bangladesh; at the same time, it will help policymakers to play an active role in the expansion of the mutual fund sector in Bangladesh.

BICM / paper / research / Seminar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

16h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder