BICM holds seminar on importance of green bond and sukuk 

The Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) held a seminar on "Expanding the Investment Horizon: Green Bond and Sukuk" on Monday, as part of the World Investment Week.

The programme was inaugurated by BICM's Executive President, Professor Dr Mahmuda Akhtar. The conference was led by Deputy Registrar Asif Imran, said a press release.

The main essay, "Leveraging Sustainable Finance through the Development of a Green Bond Ecosystem in Bangladesh," was delivered by Sagira Sultana Provati, lecturer of BICM.

The relevance of green bonds in Bangladesh's economy was emphasised in the article. The research showed the barriers to the development of the green bond market in Bangladesh and recommended some sustainable finance principles.

The policy paper looked into Bangladesh's current state of green financing and proposed a mechanism towards issuing green bonds.

A study paper titled "Sukuk: A New Investment Avenue for Investors in Bangladesh" was delivered by SM Kalbin Salema, a lecturer of BICM.

The presentation addresses potential concerns for Sukuk investors and how businesses can use Sukuk to fund projects.

Some of the "Sustainable Development Goals" can be reached with Sukuk finance, according to the report.

The seminar's guests and participants were thanked by Wajid Hasan Shah, the director of BICM.

