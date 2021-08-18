Biac Chairman Mahbubur Rahman reappointed as Cietac arbitrator

Biac Chairman Mahbubur Rahman reappointed as Cietac arbitrator

Chairman of the Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (Biac), Mahbubur Rahman has been reappointed as an arbitrator to the arbitration panel of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (Cietac).

In this new assignment, he will continue his role in the arbitral institution for another five years.

He has been the only Bangladeshi arbitrator on the Cietac panel since July 2017, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

Biac is the first and only registered alternative dispute resolution (ADR) institution in Bangladesh. Apart from facilitating arbitration and mediation, Biac also provides training courses and awareness programmes on ADR.

Since its inception, Biac has received international recognition by signing cooperation agreements with 21 international ADR institutions including with Cietac to strengthen the ADR realms of China and Bangladesh.

The China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (Cietac) is a permanent international commercial arbitration institution which independently and impartially resolves international and cross border economic and trade disputes by arbitration.

Established by the Chinese government in 1956, Cietac is the oldest and largest arbitration institution in China.

Recently, Cietac has set up the North America Arbitration Center in Vancouver, Canada and the Europe Arbitration Centre in Vienna, Austria.

Mahbubur Rahman is the president of the International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B), the world business organisation and also chairman and CEO of the ETBL Holdings Limited.

He is the founder chairman of Eastland Insurance Co Ltd and International Publications Limited.

He was also the chairman of business advisory council of UN-ESCAP, vice chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), member of the board of governors of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka, founder member of the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and a director in the Board of Karnaphuli Fertiliser Co Ltd (KAFCO).

Mahbubur Rahman also served the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) as president.

