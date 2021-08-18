BIAC Chairman Mahbubur Rahman reappointed as Arbitrator of CIETAC, China for another 5 years

Mahbubur Rahman, an eminent businessperson of the country and the founding Chairman of Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) has recently been reappointed as an Arbitrator to continue for another 5 years to the prestigious Panel of Arbitrators of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), a well known arbitral institution in the world.

He is the first and only Bangladeshi Arbitrator to the CIETAC Panel since July 2017.

BIAC is Bangladesh's first and only registered ADR institution. Apart from facilitating arbitration and mediation, BIAC also provides training courses and awareness programmes on ADR.

Since its inception, BIAC has received international recognition by signing Cooperation Agreements with 21 international ADR institutions including one with CIETAC on 16 June 2021 to strengthen the ADR realms of China and Bangladesh.

The China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) is a permanent international commercial arbitration institution which independently and impartially resolves international and cross border economic and trade disputes by arbitration. Established by the Central Government of China in 1956 and based in Beijing, CIETAC is the oldest and largest arbitration institution in China. Recently CIETAC has set up the North America Arbitration Center in Vancouver, Canada and the Europe Arbitration Centre in Vienna, Austria.

Mahbubur Rahman is the President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B), the world business organisation and also Chairman & CEO of ETBL Holdings Limited.

