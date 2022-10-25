BHL Group organises dealer conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BHL Group organised a dealer conference programme titled "BHL Group Warriors Meet-2022" at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar on 21-23 October.

BHL Group is happy to launch their eco-friendly sanitary ware "Parla Sanitary Ware", reads a press release.

All dealers of BHL group were present in this grand event.

Managing Director of BHL Group Shahedul Islam, its Chairperson Begum Taroka Sultana, Group Directors Sifat Arman and Sami Arman and distinguished businessman ANM Dawoodur Rahman were present on the occasion along with senior officials of BHL Group.

