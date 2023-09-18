Bhinno Shaad relaunch event: A night to remember at Six Seasons Hotel

18 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 10:40 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Six Seasons Hotel successfully hosted the grand relaunch of Bhinno Shaad, a renowned Bangladeshi Fine Dining Restaurant, on 17 September.

This exclusive event was a testament to elegance, culinary excellence, and joyous celebration.

The spectacular evening unfolded at the prestigious Six Seasons Hotel, commencing at 6pm. The ceremony began with a ribbon cutting performed by our esteemed Managing Director Mr. Kazi Ashfaq Shams. This was followed by the relaunch of the menu and then an enlightening Speech by the hotel's General Manager Anisur Rahman.

Guests were then treated to a tantalizing Introduction of Culinary Delights by our gifted Executive Chef Sadek Miya. The culinary journey continued as a delectable dinner was served, captivating the taste buds of all present.

The highlight of the evening was the mesmerizing Cultural Extravaganza.The event came to a glorious close, leaving everyone with cherished memories.

We were honored to host a distinguished guest list that included exclusive partner, celebrities, esteemed media representatives, and valued associates. Their presence added an extra layer of distinction to this remarkable occasion.

As we reflect on this memorable evening, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who graced us with their presence. Bhinno Shaad at Six Seasons Hotel has been reimagined and revitalized, promising a renewed commitment to offering the finest in Bangladeshi cuisine.

 

 

 

 

 

