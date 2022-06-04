BHBFC’S Khagrachari branch inaugurated

Corporates

TBS Report 
04 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 03:24 pm

BHBFC’S Khagrachari branch inaugurated

TBS Report 
04 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 03:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has opened its 62nd branch in Khagrachari. 

An inaugural ceremony was held marking the occasion at the Circuit House Conference Hall in Khagrachari on Friday.

Local MP Kujendra Lal Tripura inaugurated the office as the chief guest, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The chairman of BHBFC Board of Directors Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Pratap Chandra Biswas, deputy commissioner, Khagrachari and Nirmalendu Chowdhury, the mayor of Khagrachari Municipality attended the ceremony as special guests. 

Md Afzal Karim, the BHBFC managing director presided over the occasion of the inaugural ceremony. 

Prominent local personalities, loan borrowers, media representatives and BHBFC officials also attended the ceremony.

BHBFC has been providing home loans in Khagrachari for a long time from its Chattogram office. 

Speakers of the ceremony hoped that the local people will now experience better and prompt service from this office.
 

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC)

