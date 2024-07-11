BHBFC, Rajuk sign MoU on home loan

BHBFC, Rajuk sign MoU on home loan

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) regarding BHBFC's home loan for flat and apartments built by Rajuk. 

The MoU was signed on Thursday (11 July) at Rajuk Bhavan in the capital, reads a press release.

With the signing of the MoU, the disbursement of BHBFC loans will be easy and time consuming one. 

It was signed respectively by ZM Hafizur Rahman, the general manager in charge of BHBFC Credit Department and Md Momin Uddin, director (Administration) of Rajuk. 

BHBFC Deputy Managing Director Md Noor Alam Sardar, Deputy Director of RAJUK Liton Sarkar and related senior officials of both organisations were present at this time. 

The Managing Director of BHBFC Md Abdul Mannan expressed his gratitude to all concerned and expressed his sincere congratulations for signing the MoU.
 

