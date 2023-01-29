BHBFC distributes blankets in Chattogram

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) distributed blankets among the miserable, helpless and destitute people in Daulatpur village of Nazirhat Municipality of Fatikchari Upazila of Chittagong district.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of BHBFC, Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, handed over the winter clothes to the needy people on 27 January, reads a press release.

Nearly 300 people were provided with the blankets in a programme organised following proper hygiene rules and maintaining social distance.

The zonal manager of Chattogram zone Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the councilor of Nazirhat Municipality Md Ismail along with other dignitaries of the area were present.