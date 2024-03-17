BHBFC celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 01:18 pm

BHBFC celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 01:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) celebrated the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day through various ceremonies on 17 March.  

At the beginning of the day, the program of the day begins with the hoisting of the national flag at every office of the institution at sunrise.  Then tributes are paid before the portrait of Bangabandhu respectively in the headquarters and Dhanmondi in the capital, reads a press release. 

The Managing Director of BHBFC Md. Abdul Mannan led the tribute ceremony at Dhanmondi in the presence of a large number of officers and employees of the organization.  BHBFC Deputy Managing Director Arun Kumar Chowdhury along with senior executives were present at the time.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

2h | Wheels
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

5h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

1h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

3h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

14h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

10h | Videos