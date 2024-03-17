BHBFC celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) celebrated the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day through various ceremonies on 17 March.

At the beginning of the day, the program of the day begins with the hoisting of the national flag at every office of the institution at sunrise. Then tributes are paid before the portrait of Bangabandhu respectively in the headquarters and Dhanmondi in the capital, reads a press release.

The Managing Director of BHBFC Md. Abdul Mannan led the tribute ceremony at Dhanmondi in the presence of a large number of officers and employees of the organization. BHBFC Deputy Managing Director Arun Kumar Chowdhury along with senior executives were present at the time.

