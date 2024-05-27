Bhairab municipality spearheads local economic development with One Stop Service Center launch

Bhairab Municipality, with support from PRABRIDDHI - a local economic development (LED) project jointly funded by the Government of Bangladesh and Switzerland, and implementation assistance from SELISE Digital Platforms, marked a significant milestone towards local economic development with the inauguration of One Stop Service Center (OSSC).

Mr. Reto Renggli, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, and Md. Iftekhar Hossain Beno, Mayor of Bhairab Municipality jointly inaugurated the launch of the OSSC at the municipality premises on 26 May 2024, reads a press release.

This pioneering initiative promises to streamline administrative processes, enhance accessibility to public services, and foster socio-economic development within the municipality.

The OSSC aims to digitise administrative processes and enhance accessibility to public services. By centralising essential services under one roof, the OSSC seeks to promote efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. From licensing and permit issuance to citizen facilitation and information dissemination, the center will cater to the diverse needs of residents, businesses, and visitors, driving socio-economic development and fostering inclusive growth.

Special Guest Mr. Reto Renggli, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, commended the collaborative efforts behind the initiative, remarking, "The inauguration of the One Stop Service Center is a testament to the strong partnership between Bangladesh and Switzerland. This center embodies the spirit of innovation and cooperation, serving as a model for sustainable local economic development."

Md. Iftekhar Hossain Beno, Mayor of Bhairab, expressed his enthusiasm at the event, mentioning, "With the inauguration of the One Stop Service Center, Bhairab takes a significant stride towards inclusive development and citizen-centric governance. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for our residents."

Mr. Markus Ehmann, Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI project stated that the launch of the One Stop Service Center signifies a monumental leap towards efficient governance, community empowerment, and local economic development. "Through collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and digitisation, we are shaping a brighter future for Bhairab, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity at the grassroots level," he added.

Julian Webber, the CEO of SELISE Digital Platforms expressed, "The launch of the One Stop Service Center underscores our commitment to leveraging digital solutions for social impact. Through technology-driven innovation, we empower municipalities like Bhairab to enhance service delivery and drive socio-economic progress."

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in seven municipalities – Bhairab, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Jessore and Shibganj.