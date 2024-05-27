Bhairab municipality spearheads local economic development with One Stop Service Center launch

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 11:34 pm

Related News

Bhairab municipality spearheads local economic development with One Stop Service Center launch

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 11:34 pm
Bhairab municipality spearheads local economic development with One Stop Service Center launch

Bhairab Municipality, with support from PRABRIDDHI - a local economic development (LED) project jointly funded by the Government of Bangladesh and Switzerland, and implementation assistance from SELISE Digital Platforms, marked a significant milestone towards local economic development with the inauguration of One Stop Service Center (OSSC).

Mr. Reto Renggli, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, and Md. Iftekhar Hossain Beno, Mayor of Bhairab Municipality jointly inaugurated the launch of the OSSC at the municipality premises on 26 May 2024, reads a press release.

This pioneering initiative promises to streamline administrative processes, enhance accessibility to public services, and foster socio-economic development within the municipality.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OSSC aims to digitise administrative processes and enhance accessibility to public services. By centralising essential services under one roof, the OSSC seeks to promote efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. From licensing and permit issuance to citizen facilitation and information dissemination, the center will cater to the diverse needs of residents, businesses, and visitors, driving socio-economic development and fostering inclusive growth.

Special Guest Mr. Reto Renggli, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, commended the collaborative efforts behind the initiative, remarking, "The inauguration of the One Stop Service Center is a testament to the strong partnership between Bangladesh and Switzerland. This center embodies the spirit of innovation and cooperation, serving as a model for sustainable local economic development."

Md. Iftekhar Hossain Beno, Mayor of Bhairab, expressed his enthusiasm at the event, mentioning, "With the inauguration of the One Stop Service Center, Bhairab takes a significant stride towards inclusive development and citizen-centric governance. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for our residents."

Mr. Markus Ehmann, Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI project stated that the launch of the One Stop Service Center signifies a monumental leap towards efficient governance, community empowerment, and local economic development. "Through collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and digitisation, we are shaping a brighter future for Bhairab, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity at the grassroots level," he added.

Julian Webber, the CEO of SELISE Digital Platforms expressed, "The launch of the One Stop Service Center underscores our commitment to leveraging digital solutions for social impact. Through technology-driven innovation, we empower municipalities like Bhairab to enhance service delivery and drive socio-economic progress."

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in seven municipalities – Bhairab, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Jessore and Shibganj.

Bhairab / PRABRIDDHI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

15h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

12h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

2h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

28m | Videos
Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

1h | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

2h | Videos