BGN returns with BGN Cricket League season 5

After a break of 3 years, BYLC Graduate Network (BGN) has returned with one of its most prestigious and successful alumni engagement events, BGN Cricket League season 5.

The two-days long event was held on December 3 to 4 this year at the Beer Muktijoddha Shahid Alauddin Park (Bashabo Playground) with the goal to highlight and appreciate the talented cricket players within the graduates, read a press release.

BGN is the alumni association of BYLC, the country's first leadership institute.

Every year the BYLC graduates from all over Bangladesh reunite for this competitive yet fun-filled event; over 300 people joined the event this year.

Raiyan Bin Noor, vice president of BGN, believes that this league can be an opportunity to showcase the talented young cricketers among the BYLC graduates.

The first phase of the head-on battle was held on 3 December between 8 teams including the graduates and office staff.

The gallery was filled with BYLC cricket lovers, appearing in jerseys cheering for their favourite team. The fours and sixes by the players even grabbed the attention of the local people.

All the teams appeared with preparation, planning and strategies for the final war of ball and bat on 4 December.

Live updates of the event were shared for the BGN members living in different parts of the world.

After a heated final between Team Hurricane and Team Dhakaiya Gorjon, Team Hurricane managed to earn the title of Championship for the second time in a row making Dhakiya Gorjon the runner-up.

However, this season we got to witness some new Bengal tigers from Team BBLT

Bengals, who also gave a tough fight to Team Hurricane in the semi-finals.

BYLC believes the league is just the starting of a quest for shining stars of BGN who will make their way to the nationals one day.

Abdullah Hassan Tarek, president of BYLC Graduate Network, awarded the champions and runner-up trophy to the respective teams.

Almeer Ahsan Asif, senior manager, skills development and training, BLYC, awarded the medals to both the male and female players. He further motivated the players for their bravery and leadership.