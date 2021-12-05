BGN returns with BGN Cricket League season 5

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:24 pm

Related News

BGN returns with BGN Cricket League season 5

Raiyan Bin Noor, vice president of BGN, believes that this league can be an opportunity to showcase the talented young cricketers among the BYLC graduates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After a break of 3 years, BYLC Graduate Network (BGN) has returned with one of its most prestigious and successful alumni engagement events, BGN Cricket League season 5. 

The two-days long event was held on December 3 to 4 this year at the Beer Muktijoddha Shahid Alauddin Park (Bashabo Playground) with the goal to highlight and appreciate the talented cricket players within the graduates, read a press release.

BGN is the alumni association of BYLC, the country's first leadership institute. 

Every year the BYLC graduates from all over Bangladesh reunite for this competitive yet fun-filled event; over 300 people joined the event this year.

Raiyan Bin Noor, vice president of BGN, believes that this league can be an opportunity to showcase the talented young cricketers among the BYLC graduates.

The first phase of the head-on battle was held on 3 December between 8 teams including the graduates and office staff. 

The gallery was filled with BYLC cricket lovers, appearing in jerseys cheering for their favourite team. The fours and sixes by the players even grabbed the attention of the local people.

All the teams appeared with preparation, planning and strategies for the final war of ball and bat on 4 December. 

Live updates of the event were shared for the BGN members living in different parts of the world.

After a heated final between Team Hurricane and Team Dhakaiya Gorjon, Team Hurricane managed to earn the title of Championship for the second time in a row making Dhakiya Gorjon the runner-up. 

However, this season we got to witness some new Bengal tigers from Team BBLT

Bengals, who also gave a tough fight to Team Hurricane in the semi-finals. 

BYLC believes the league is just the starting of a quest for shining stars of BGN who will make their way to the nationals one day.

Abdullah Hassan Tarek, president of BYLC Graduate Network, awarded the champions and runner-up trophy to the respective teams.

Almeer Ahsan Asif, senior manager, skills development and training, BLYC, awarded the medals to both the male and female players. He further motivated the players for their bravery and leadership.

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) / cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21