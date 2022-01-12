BGMEA wins Green Leadership Award 2021

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has recently been honoured with Green Leadership Award 2021 for its exemplary leadership in developing Bangladesh as the home of the highest number of green garment factories in the world.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan received the award at a programme organised by GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh in collaboration with Sustainable Finance Division, Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka on Wednesday (January 11).

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin attended the award ceremony as chief guest, reads a press release.

A total of 10 sustainable, innovative and inclusive business ideas and startups were awarded for their contribution to the environment, transition to modern, resource-efficient and inclusive economy.

Vintage Denim Studio Limited, one of the first green garment factories in Bangladesh, has won the award.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed gratitutde for honouring BGMEA with the award recognising its role and the RMG sector's accomplishment in green industrialisation.

"Sustainability is not a sprint – it's a marathon, so we are committed to carry forward the environmental sustainability that we have achieved so far," he said.

He also invited innovative and sustainable business ideas in the garment industry.

Currently, Bangladesh has 155 factories certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by the USGBC. Of them, 46 are LEED platinum-rated and 95 are LEED gold-rated units. 500 more factories are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

BGMEA joined the UN Fashion Industry Charter with an ambition to reduce GHG emissions by 30% within 2030.