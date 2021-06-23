BGMEA urges NBR to provide policy supports to RMG sector

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

BGMEA urges NBR to provide policy supports to RMG sector

A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at NBR in Dhaka on Wednesday

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGMEA urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to provide policy supports related to customs, VAT and income tax for the RMG industry to help the sector recover from the ongoing effects of Covid-19 and assist to retain its competitiveness in the global market.

A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at NBR in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

The delegation also includes Former BGMEA Presidents Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, and Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, incumbent 1st Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Asif Ashraf, Mohammed Meraj-E-Mostafa (Kaisar) and former Director Munir Hossain.

BKMEA 1st Vice President Mohammad Hatem, NBR board member (tax policy) Md Alamgir Hossain; member (customs policy & ICT) Syed Golam Kibria; member (VAT implementation & IT) Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, and member (VAT Policy) Md Masud Sadiq were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the BGMEA delegation urged the government to continue the existing 0.5% source tax for RMG sector for the next five years.

They requested that the rate of the income tax deduction on incentives be reduced from 10% to 0% and keep it effective for next five years.

BGMEA also called on the NBR to keep the corporate tax rate at 10% for green factories and 12% for other factories for the next five years.

BGMEA proposed forming a joint working committee involving representatives of NBR and BGMEA to address VAT, tax, and customs related issues being faced by the RMG industry.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem supported the proposal of joint working committee formation and assured the delegation of considering the proposals placed by BGMEA with due importance.

BGMEA / NBR / RMG sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

37m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder