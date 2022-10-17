BGMEA, Tonello to partner in promoting green technologies

Photo: PR

Tonello, a garment finishing technology company, will join hands with BGMEA to support the RMG industry in adopting innovative technologies and solutions for denim and garment washing, dyeing, and finishing to become more efficient and sustainable.

During her latest mission to Bangladesh, Alice Tonello, Tonello's marketing and R&D director, met with Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, to forge an agreement to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH in Dhaka and make Bangladesh market increasingly technologically advanced and efficient in terms of environmental responsibility.

The founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Managing Director of Denim Expert Mostafiz Uddin and Maurizio Morosini, sales director at Tonello, were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex on Monday (17 October), reads a press release. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh is committed to continuing efforts to pursue excellence in the area of sustainability while enhancing competitiveness through capacity building and technology upgradation.

Alice Tonello said, "Tonello has more than 40 years in the business of designing and manufacturing garment finishing technology. It has also been present in Bangladesh for many years and look forward to building long-term business relationship."

Tonello is a pioneer and innovator in the field of garment finishing technologies, proposing new solutions and processes that allow to minimize consumption, improve working conditions, and have less impact on the environment, increasing traceability, transparency and healthfulness, the release adds.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan invited Alice Tonello and Maurizio Morosini to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.