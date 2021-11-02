BGMEA showcases RMG industry’s strides in sustainability in COP26

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

BGMEA showcases RMG industry’s strides in sustainability in COP26

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:18 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A pavilion of Bangladesh, sponsored by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), was inaugurated in the official venue of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on 1 November. 

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP was present at the inaugural ceremony.

BGMEA's official delegation to the COP26 headed by its President Faruque Hassan attended the inaugural ceremony as well, said a press release. 

The BGMEA delegation also included Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud. 

One of the objectives of BGMEA was to showcase all the good works of the RMG sector on sustainability and highlight green revolutions and commitments. 

BGMEA presented its Sustainability Reporting 2020 based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) along with its SDG Reporting on 47 member factories. 

Besides, a video presentation on the sustainability strides of Bangladesh's RMG industry is also being shown in the Bangladesh Pavilion. 

A good number of visitors including many brands and international media visited the pavilion and praised the achievements of Bangladesh's apparel industry in the area of environmental sustainability. 

Bangladesh is home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with the Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED) certification given by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). 

The COP26 summit aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

RMG

BGMEA / COP26

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand