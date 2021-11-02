BGMEA showcases RMG industry’s strides in sustainability in COP26

A pavilion of Bangladesh, sponsored by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), was inaugurated in the official venue of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on 1 November.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP was present at the inaugural ceremony.

BGMEA's official delegation to the COP26 headed by its President Faruque Hassan attended the inaugural ceremony as well, said a press release.

The BGMEA delegation also included Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud.

One of the objectives of BGMEA was to showcase all the good works of the RMG sector on sustainability and highlight green revolutions and commitments.

BGMEA presented its Sustainability Reporting 2020 based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) along with its SDG Reporting on 47 member factories.

Besides, a video presentation on the sustainability strides of Bangladesh's RMG industry is also being shown in the Bangladesh Pavilion.

A good number of visitors including many brands and international media visited the pavilion and praised the achievements of Bangladesh's apparel industry in the area of environmental sustainability.

Bangladesh is home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with the Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED) certification given by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

The COP26 summit aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.