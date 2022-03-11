BGMEA promotes Bangladesh’s RMG industry in AAFA Executive Summit

Corporates

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:12 pm

BGMEA promotes Bangladesh’s RMG industry in AAFA Executive Summit

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:12 pm
BGMEA promotes Bangladesh’s RMG industry in AAFA Executive Summit

A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan has joined the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) being held in Washington DC in the US to represent the apparel industry of Bangladesh.

They also showcased RMG success stories and potential among international brands and buyers, reads a press release

The delegation comprised Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud.

The AAFA Executive Summit 2022 brought together senior level executives from retail, apparel, footwear, and fashion accessory brands from the US and the globe for two days of thought-provoking dialogue, said a press release on Friday. 

On the sideline of the event, the BGMEA leaders met with senior representatives of leading apparel brands including Halide Alagöz, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer at Ralph Lauren Corp, Christopher J Volpe, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer at United Legwear and Apparel Co and Chris Gleeson, Director, Global Marketing, YKK (USA) Inc on 10 March. 

During the meetings BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised them of the paradigm shift of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of workplace safety and exemplary strides in environmental sustainability.

He also shed light on the industry's commitment and continued efforts to remain as a preferred choice of global apparel brands as a safe, ethical and sustainable sourcing destination.

Alongside the safety and sustainability, the industry is also increasingly focusing on diversifying its products, especially high-end non-cotton items and building capacities to cater to the demands of global brands and buyers.

Mentioning diversification of products as a key to ensure sustained growth of Bangladesh's apparel industry, Faruque Hassan called upon global apparel brands to collaborate with their suppliers to build their capacities in manufacturing high-end apparels, especially non-cotton items and textile textiles. 

He also urged the brands to increase their sourcing from Bangladesh in the coming days.

