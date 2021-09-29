BGMEA President pays courtesy call on the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan paid a courtesy call on Sadia Faizunnesa, Consul General, Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York on 28 September.

The consul and BGMEA president discussed different issues, especially possible areas of engagement of non-resident Bangladeshis in the national development and how more foreign investment could be attracted in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Faruque Hassan said that many of NRBs still retain very strong emotional ties with Bangladesh and are willing to contribute to through lending skills and experience or as investors, if they are given proper opportunities.

He also requested the Consul General to extend more support, services and information to potential investors in order to encourage them to make investment in Bangladesh.

He sought the cooperation of Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa in paving the way for Bangladeshis living in the USA so that they can promote the interests of Bangladesh, including branding the country positively.