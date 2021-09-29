BGMEA President pays courtesy call on the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York

Corporates

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:45 pm

Related News

BGMEA President pays courtesy call on the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
BGMEA President pays courtesy call on the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan paid a courtesy call on Sadia Faizunnesa, Consul General, Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York on 28 September.

The consul and BGMEA president discussed different issues, especially possible areas of engagement of non-resident Bangladeshis in the national development and how more foreign investment could be attracted in Bangladesh, said a press release.  

Faruque Hassan said that many of NRBs still retain very strong emotional ties with Bangladesh and are willing to contribute to through lending skills and experience or as investors, if they are given proper opportunities.

He also requested the Consul General to extend more support, services and information to potential investors in order to encourage them to make investment in Bangladesh.

He sought the cooperation of Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa in paving the way for Bangladeshis living in the USA so that they can promote the interests of Bangladesh, including branding the country positively.

BGEMA / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel