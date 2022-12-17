BGMEA President for effective industry-academia collaboration

17 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has stressed the need for effective collaboration between universities and industries for developing mid and high-level managers having knowledge and skills required to meet the demand of market and industry. 

The industry needs more qualified and competent workers and professionals to meet the future challenges of the RMG industry, especially in the context of fast fashion and disruptive technologies, he said.

Faruque Hassan made the observations while speaking at a consultation workshop on post graduate diploma in garment business (PGD-GB) program, organized by SEIP and IBA, University of Dhaka on Saturday (17 December), said a press release.

"As we are aiming to pursue higher growth vision, we will need to increase our efficiency and productivity, shift to high-end garments, and updgrade technologies accordingly – all of which require skills to deal with," he remarked.

Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and National Project Director, SEIP attended the workshop as chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of University of Dhaka Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal was present as guest of honour.

Director of IBA Professor Mohammad A Momen chaired the programme which was also attended by Fatema Rahim Veena, Additional Secretary, and EPD, SEIP, and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President, BKMEA.

In his speech as special guest, Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry would need more skilled workers and professionals to cope up with changing trends in the global apparel industry, especially brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

He expressed hope that the demand for skilled professionals especially at mid and high-level managers could be met with the support of all including the IBA of Dhaka University.

He also called upon the government to continue its support to the RMG industry in addressing the skilled workforce issue to remain competitive in the coming years, especially in post-LDC era.
 

BGMEA / 4th Industrial Revolution

