BGMEA oganises memorial and prayers for Bangabandhu marking National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:22 pm

BGMEA oganises memorial and prayers for Bangabandhu marking National Mourning Day

The memorial and prayers were organized at BGMEA's Uttara office on Sunday

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:22 pm
BGMEA oganises memorial and prayers for Bangabandhu marking National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturer and Exporter's Association (BGMEA) organised a memorial on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

The memorial and prayers were organized at BGMEA's Uttara office on Sunday, said a BGMEA press release. 

BGMEA President Farooq Hasan,  Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali and Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Abdullah Hill Rakib, Harun Ar Rashid, Navidul Haque, Rajib Chowdhury, Barrister Vidya Amritya Khan, Md Imranur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman and former Vice-President (Finance) Mohammad Nasir.

At the beginning of the memorial, a video documentary on Bangabandhu's life and work was shown.

The work, ideology and political life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were also discussed during the memorial, the release said. 

