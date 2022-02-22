BGMEA leaders meet Amfori President

TBS Report

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:32 pm

BGMEA leaders meet Amfori President

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan has met with President of Amfori business association Linda  Kromjong and Senior Legal Advisor – Trade and Customs Stuart Newman in Brussels. 

This is for the first time any delegation from BGMEA visited the Amfori headquarters and held a high-level meeting with the leadership of Amfori which represents over 2,400 retailers, importers, brands and associations from more than 40 countries, reads a press release. 

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Directors Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib were present at the meeting held Tuesday (February 22). 

They discussed possible areas of collaboration between BGMEA and Amfori to enable the RMG industry of Bangladesh to pursue more excellence in social and environmental sustainability. 

The discussions covered a range of issues related to the textile and apparel industry, its challenges and opportunities.  

They highlighted the success stories of the industry, especially its world-class standards in workplace safety and transparency.  

The BGMEA leaders requested Amfori's support in its working with the European Commission with regard to the EBA facility for Bangladesh. 

They also urged Amfori to promote Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel-sourcing destination among its members.

