BGMEA, Green Power sign MoU to support garment factories in becoming greener and more energy efficient

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Green Power Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support garment factories in becoming more energy efficient with green and clean sources of energy.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Managing Director of Green Power Shaikh Ehsanul Habib inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Former Vice President of BGMEA Md Moshiul Azam Shajaland and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin were also present at the MOU signing ceremony held at BGMEA Complex.

As per the understanding, Green Power will provide technical support to BGMEA factories regarding adopting green and clean energy including solar power, and aid then in achieving optimum energy efficiency.

To that end, they will also conduct a reconnaissance survey of interested member factories to find options available to incorporate any reliable, low-cost and cleaner sources of power with possible installation of Solar Power and Battery Energy Storage System [BESS] based on day-load curve of their enterprise.

Upon the consent of the BGMEA member factory Green Power team may study BGMEA member's power consumption pattern and may generate an 'Energy Audit Report' optionally upon having their interest into it.