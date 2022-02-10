BGMEA, GIZ and Particip work together to strengthen capacity of factory committees

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the German international cooperation enterprise GIZ and the Particip GmbH (Particip) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the capacity of factory committees (participation, safety, anti-harassment) of BGMEA member factories.

President of BGMEA Faruque Hassan, GIZ Project Coordinator STILE Dr Michael Klode, and Senior Adviser of Particip GmbH Md Manjur Morshed, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BGMEA's PR office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Thursday (February 10).

The MoU aims to enable these committees to build and maintain a healthy relationship among both workers and management representatives of each committee.

Under the agreement, the master trainers of BGMEA who were provided with a five-day ToT training, will train several factory committee members in the participating member factories to develop their capacities and function more effectively.

Faruque Hassan said, "The RMG industry of Bangladesh has made unprecedented efforts and progress in workplace safety, particularly in fire, electrical and structural integrity over the past eight years. Over these years massive training and awareness building initiatives were undertaken to create the culture of safety, which covered fire safety drills and other occupational safety and health issues, as well as social dialogue and industrial relations. I hope this initiative will strengthen the capacity of workers and management representatives to make different committees more functional."

Dr Michael Klode said, "GIZ's objective is to facilitate experiencing the benefits of dialogue and communication between management, supervisors and workers on the factory floor. Therefore, we are happy to work with BGMEA to address a range of factory committees to ensure better communication about social and environmental standards, also gender issues that lead to more efficiency and higher productivity."

BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad and Rajiv Chowdhury, former BGMEA Director ANM Saifuddin and Senior Adviser at GIZ Sarwat Ahmad were present at MoU signing ceremony.