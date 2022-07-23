BGMEA, fashion designer Kuhu Plamondon sign MoU 

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:59 pm

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with noted fashion designer Kuhu Plamondon to explore the opportunity of exporting garments linking the rich culture and heritage of Bangladesh with fashion. 

On behalf of BGMEA, President Faruque Hassan inked the agreement which aims to collaborate on developing high-end fashionable garments blending local culture and heritage and taking them to global customers, said a press release. 

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Imranur Rahman and Neela Hosa Ara were also present at the MoU signing ceremony. 

As per the understanding, BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will collaborate to inspire the embedding of Bangladesh's culture and sourcing materials to produce high-end products. 

The collaboration aims for capacity building of the local weavers so that they can use their craftsmanship to design international standard apparel maintaining the quality.

It will explore the usage of indigenous materials for manufacturing export-oriented apparel.

The art and culture, symbol, motif, color etc of Bangladesh will be embodied in the apparel so that it can be used to explore untapped business opportunities. 

The usage of sustainable and natural materials in the design and manufacturing will be promoted so that it can fulfil the increasing demand for eco-consciousness among western buyers.

BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will jointly work to develop an iconic brand image of Bangladesh to aid the export of Bangladeshi culture.

BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will jointly organise workshops for garment factories and local artisans to impart training on developing designs where local textiles and motifs will be used to create a line of fashionable clothing to fit the new generation.

The collections will be promoted, particularly through fashion shows and exhibitions, buyers' presentations and digital marketing to create brand awareness.



