BGMEA, EPB sign agreement to develop skills of garment workers, mid-level managers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) have signed an agreement to develop the skills of mid-level managers and workers of garment factories through training.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and EPB Director General Mahbubur Rahman inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in the presence of EPB Vice-Chairman of AHM Ahasan at EBP office, said a press release on Thursday.

As per the agreement, the training programme will be carried out for three years to develop skills of the workers and employees of readymade garment industry for better productivity and efficiency.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan thanked to the EPB for taking the timely initiative of skills development for the workers and mid-level managers working in garment factories.

He said "the demand for skilled workers is growing in the RMG sector, particularly at the mid-level management section, and the issue should be addressed with due attention and action".

"One of the best options to enhance productivity is to make the workers skilled by imparting them necessary training", he added.

Vice-Chairman of AHM Ahasan congratulated the RMG industry on its contribution to the total export earnings of Bangladesh that reached USD 52.08 billion in 2021-2022 financial years where apparel industry alone accounts for USD 42.61 billion.

The EPB would provide all-out support to the RMG sector in terms of promotion and market exploration.