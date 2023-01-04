BGMEA Director Imranur Rahman made FAFCO director general

BGMEA Director Imranur Rahman made FAFCO director general

Payam Kashani and Imranur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Payam Kashani and Imranur Rahman. Photo: Collected

The International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) has announced BGMEA Director Imranur Rahman as the new director general of the Asian Federation of Corporate Football (FAFCO) headquartered in Dubai, UAE. 

Imran, also the managing director of Laila Group, said, "This is a very proud moment for me and my country."

"Asia represents the fastest growth region in the world for football and for corporate football in particular, I am delighted to accept this challenge," the former vice president of FIFCO (International Federation of Corporate Football) added.

Besides, Payam Kashani, the tournament head referee, has been appointed as director general of the North American Confederation for Corporate Football (CONAFCO) headquartered in New York City, reports FIFCO.

"North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this means that everyone in this part of the world will be glued to see how the game develops and grows," said Payam Kashani, head referee of the 4th edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup.

"We have our work cut out for us to grow the US market and to bring back Mexico and the Caribbeans into this growing family," he added.

"FIFCO is very much like a start-up, we work diligently, and we are nimble and above all flexible. We are constantly looking out for talent and people who believe in what we are building to work concurrently together one step at a time," said Albert Zbily, president of FIFCO.

Both director generals will join the growing board of directors and assume their new functions and duties as of 1 January.

The International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) is the world governing body of Corporate Football, headquartered in Montreal, Canada and recognised as a national non-profit association to advance its four core values of; promotion of a healthy work-life balance; promotion of a team spirit; promotion of networking; and promotion of amateur play.

