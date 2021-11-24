BGMEA delegation meets home minister

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP at the secretariat on Wednesday (24 November).

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan led the delegation and had a discussion with the home minister on the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry, said a press release.

Former BGMEA presidents Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy MP and Md Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan (Kochi), vice president (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president Md Nasir Uddin, director Haroon Ar Rashid and former director ANM Saifuddin were present at the meeting.

The BGMEA president apprised the home minister of the challenges and opportunities of the industry and stressed the need for a peaceful atmosphere in the sector to ensure sustained growth of the RMG industry.

He said the RMG industry has been making a significant contribution to the economic development of Bangladesh and has created employment for millions of people in the country.

Given its huge importance to the economy, it is the responsibility of all to protect the interest of this industry, he added.

The BGMEA president also expressed thanks and gratitude to the home ministry and law enforcement agencies for providing their support and cooperation to the RMG industry through maintaining law and order situations and assuring security in the garment sector.