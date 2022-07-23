BGMEA congratulates newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought the support of Bangladesh Bank (BB) in continuing the growth momentum of the RMG industry by facing current challenges, especially the impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request when he called on newly appointed Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at the BB office in Dhaka on 21 July, read a media release.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Neela Hsone Ara were also present at the meeting.

The BGMEA leaders congratulated him on his appointment as Governor of Bangladesh Bank, expressing hope that his extensive experience and expertise in handling financial sector would help him to steer the central bank prudently and efficiently that would contribute to strengthening economy of Bangladesh.

They had discussion the on present situation of the apparel, especially problems being faced by the RMG industry and possible measures to address them.

They also apprised the BB Governor about the renewed vision of BGMEA that aims to drive the growth of the RMG industry forward in a sustainable manner that will positively impact the economy, the environment and the lives of peoples.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the support of Bangladesh Bank would be instrumental in realizing the vision which is aligned with the government vision of sustainable development.

He expressed thanks to the Bangladesh Bank for coming forward necessary with policy support for the garment industry at times when the sector needed them.

He hoped the central bank would continue its cooperation for the development of the apparel industry in the coming years.