BGMEA congratulates newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

BGMEA congratulates newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 11:34 am
BGMEA congratulates newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought the support of Bangladesh Bank (BB) in continuing the growth momentum of the RMG industry by facing current challenges, especially the impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request when he called on newly appointed Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at the BB office in Dhaka on 21 July, read a media release.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Neela Hsone Ara were also present at the meeting.

The BGMEA leaders congratulated him on his appointment as Governor of Bangladesh Bank, expressing hope that his extensive experience and expertise in handling financial sector would help him to steer the central bank prudently and efficiently that would contribute to strengthening economy of Bangladesh.

They had discussion the on present situation of the apparel, especially problems being faced by the RMG industry and possible measures to address them.

They also apprised the BB Governor about the renewed vision of BGMEA that aims to drive the growth of the RMG industry forward in a sustainable manner that will positively impact the economy, the environment and the lives of peoples.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the support of Bangladesh Bank would be instrumental in realizing the vision which is aligned with the government vision of sustainable development.

He expressed thanks to the Bangladesh Bank for coming forward necessary with policy support for the garment industry at times when the sector needed them.

He hoped the central bank would continue its cooperation for the development of the apparel industry in the coming years.

BGMEA / BB governor  / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

1h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

3h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

16h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group