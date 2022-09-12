‘BGMEA committed to taking RMG sector’s sustainability to a new high’

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has said the association is committed to making every possible effort to promote sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh and take to the sector to a new high in the area.

"BGMEA has been closely working with various local and international stakeholders to increasingly integrate sustainability in the apparel sector which has already secured the leading position in the world with the highest number of green garment factories," he said.

The BGMEA chief made the remarks during a meeting with Sanjida Rahman Danny, Founding Chairman of PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust, at BGMEA office in Dhaka on 12 September.

Sanjida Rahman called on the BGMEA president to apprise him of their new initiative "Angel eco-Paper" and its potential use in the RMG industry, reads a press release.

PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust primarily focuses on unconventional and innovative projects related to persons with disabilities, and their most recent initiative is making eco-friendly paper.

Natural waste items such as jute waste, paper waste, and other organic wastes like pineapple heads, paddy or wheat plants after harvest, grass or water hyacinth are sued as raw materials to produce the paper. Additionally, waste from garment factories is also a potential raw material of this product.

PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust intends to use "Angel Eco-Paper" to produce tags for garment products and the shoe industry, where millions of tags are used, with plans for expansion to boxes and other products.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan hailed the PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust and showed interest in the "Angel Eco- Paper".

He also underscored the need for using organic and recycled materials, as per the strategic vison of BGMEA to increase sustainable material mix by 50% by 2030.

The raw materials required for this process are readily available in most places in the country, which shows promising prospects for expansion of its use this paper. The process of creating this eco-friendly paper is entirely organic, completely free from any harmful chemical use, does not require significant amount of resources, and unlike conventional paper manufacturing, does not require heavy machinery.

Furthermore, they train and employ people with disabilities to work in the manufacturing of this paper.