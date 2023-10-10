BGMEA calls for NBR's support for RMG sector amid global economic crisis

Corporates

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

BGMEA calls for NBR's support for RMG sector amid global economic crisis

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 09:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend their support and cooperation to the readymade garment industry in the face of ongoing global economic challenges. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with Md. Nazmul Karim, Member (Taxes) of NBR, held in Dhaka on October 10.

The meeting, also attended by Munir Hossain, Vice President of FBCCI and former Director of BGMEA, focused on addressing the significant implications of the global trade situation on Bangladesh's RMG exports and potential strategies to navigate the hurdles and obstacles encountered by the RMG sector. 

The problems and challenges related to customs, VAT, and income tax faced by garment exporters in the country also got due importance in the meeting.

President Faruque Hassan emphasized that the RMG industry in Bangladesh is currently going through a difficult period due to the ongoing global economic turmoil mainly caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation rates. 

The worldwide economic slowdown has resulted in reduced consumer spending on clothing, leading to a decline in garment orders and exports. Additionally, the fashion industry's evolving demands now necessitate shorter lead times for product deliveries, he said.

Pointing to these challenging circumstances, President Faruque Hassan stressed the importance of NBR's faster and hassle-free services to ensure the RMG industry's competitiveness in the global market. 

Delays in shipments, he noted, incur additional costs that further burden the industry, ultimately affecting its competitiveness. 

The global economic crisis has already placed substantial pressure on Bangladesh's economy and foreign currency reserves, he said.

President Faruque Hassan underscored that maintaining the RMG industry's competitiveness and continued growth would significantly contribute to bolstering the country's foreign currency reserves.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

10h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

10h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

11h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

8h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

11h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World