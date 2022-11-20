BGMEA calls on Denmark ambassador to promote RMG industry

Corporates

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

BGMEA calls on Denmark ambassador to promote RMG industry

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
BGMEA calls on Denmark ambassador to promote RMG industry

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has requested Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, to promote the RMG industry of Bangladesh by sharing its positive development and stories with both brands and consumers.

The ambassador paid a courtesy call to Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Sunday. They discussed the present situation of Bangladesh's RMG industry, the global market scenario, current challenges and the sector's priorities, among other issues, during the meeting, said a press release.

They also discussed scopes of further collaboration and cooperation from Denmark, especially in the areas of sustainability, productivity improvement and more use of energy-efficient technologies in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh is working to strengthen its position in the global market through product diversification, innovation, efficiency improvement, and skill development while laying utmost importance on sustainability.

During her visit, the Danish envoy planted a sapling on the BGMEA premises to express her appreciation of BGMEA's committed efforts to promote sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

11h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

12h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

12m | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

1h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday