BGMEA calls on Denmark ambassador to promote RMG industry

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has requested Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, to promote the RMG industry of Bangladesh by sharing its positive development and stories with both brands and consumers.

The ambassador paid a courtesy call to Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Sunday. They discussed the present situation of Bangladesh's RMG industry, the global market scenario, current challenges and the sector's priorities, among other issues, during the meeting, said a press release.

They also discussed scopes of further collaboration and cooperation from Denmark, especially in the areas of sustainability, productivity improvement and more use of energy-efficient technologies in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh is working to strengthen its position in the global market through product diversification, innovation, efficiency improvement, and skill development while laying utmost importance on sustainability.

During her visit, the Danish envoy planted a sapling on the BGMEA premises to express her appreciation of BGMEA's committed efforts to promote sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh.