BGMEA, bKash join hands to increase book donation for the underprivileged

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has joined the book donation initiative of bKash to facilitate learning opportunities for the underprivileged children.

On the occasion, a number of books were officially handed over to bKash at BGMEA's office in the capital, reads a press release.

Also, a book collection booth was set up at the Uttara office of the organisation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the books to ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Pay-Roll Business of bKash. Senior officials of both the organisations were present at the moment.

Members of the organisation will be able to donate books at the booth set up at the Uttara office of BGMEA. bKash will collect books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centers and outlets of selected super shops across the country and also donate books from its own fund. Books from BGMEA will also be added to the collection. All these books will be distributed through the non-profitable organisation Obhizatrik Foundation.

Like previous year, bKash will distribute books to various organisations including schools for underprivileged children, a number of primary schools, libraries and old age homes. BGMEA took part in this initiative to further encourage book donation for the underprivileged children.

This year also, bKash is the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair. In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up five special booths at the fair premises.

In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centers across the nation and shopping outlets of Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.