BGMEA, bKash join hands to increase book donation for the underprivileged

Corporates

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

BGMEA, bKash join hands to increase book donation for the underprivileged

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
BGMEA, bKash join hands to increase book donation for the underprivileged

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has joined the book donation initiative of bKash to facilitate learning opportunities for the underprivileged children. 

On the occasion, a number of books were officially handed over to bKash at BGMEA's office in the capital, reads a press release. 

Also, a book collection booth was set up at the Uttara office of the organisation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the books to ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Pay-Roll Business of bKash. Senior officials of both the organisations were present at the moment.

Members of the organisation will be able to donate books at the booth set up at the Uttara office of BGMEA. bKash will collect books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centers and outlets of selected super shops across the country and also donate books from its own fund. Books from BGMEA will also be added to the collection. All these books will be distributed through the non-profitable organisation Obhizatrik Foundation.

Like previous year, bKash will distribute books to various organisations including schools for underprivileged children, a number of primary schools, libraries and old age homes. BGMEA took part in this initiative to further encourage book donation for the underprivileged children.

This year also, bKash is the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair. In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up five special booths at the fair premises. 

In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centers across the nation and shopping outlets of Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.

Bkash / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last