BGMEA, BAE to launch Sustainable Design and Innovation Award 

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
For the first time in Bangladesh, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award has been launched to promote sustainable design and innovation in the country's RMG industry.

The Award is an exclusive event under the umbrella of "Made in Bangladesh Week", which will be organised by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) from 12 to 18 November, said a press release Sunday (31 July) 

The Award is a unique platform where local talents and spectacular designers will be selected to represent their best product and process innovations in a series of presentations and participation.

The Award aims to find creative and innovative minds in the country through a rigorous selection process.

Fresh graduates and senior students from fashion design institutes of major public and private universities and industry professionals are invited to participate in the open competition.

Participants can register themselves online (www.madeinbangladeshweek.com/sdia-submission) and learn more about the application process on the Made in Bangladesh Week website (www.madeinbangladeshweek.com).

Registration will begin on Monday and end on 9 September.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Sustainability is a key strategic priority for the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, hence our endeavors are constant to pursue excellence in the area as we believe growing in a sustainable manner is a must to save the planet and people. The Sustainable Design & Innovation Award is such an effort to empower and reward young and talented people who will play an active role in building a more sustainable future."

"Bangladesh, which has already secured the leading position with the highest number of green garment factories in the world, is committed to raising the bar in the area of sustainability" he added.

Selected submissions from the competition will be displayed to the audience during the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award.

A jury board comprising national and international experts will find the best sustainable and innovative submissions by evaluating the submissions based on innovative aspects of the design, functionality, aesthetics, consideration of environmental standards and social footprint of the product, and process innovation.

This competition aims to help to establish new relationships within the design profession, encourage multi-disciplinary approaches to design, advance diversity, or encourage more environmentally and socially sustainable solutions.

