BGMEA, Apon to work for improving garment workers’ well-being

Corporates

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

BGMEA, Apon to work for improving garment workers’ well-being

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 08:24 pm
BGMEA, Apon to work for improving garment workers’ well-being

Apon Bazar, Bangladesh's first and largest workers' well-being platform offering discounted grocery, credit facility and health insurance, announced a partnership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Director Neela Hosna Ara, Apon Managing Director Saif Rashid, and Director Yasir Arafat were present at the meeting held on Wednesday at the BGMEA office.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Our workers and employees are the strength of the RMG industry, hence their well-being is crucial for the sector's sustainable growth. This partnership with Apon is one of the many steps taken by BGMEA to improve the health and well-being of the garment workers.

"We hope more factories will partner with Apon to provide quality services for the workers and employees of garment factories."

Apon has built a holistic well-being platform and made it successful through its factory-based grocery store chain at its core. It provides workers access to credit at no cost, discount on groceries, free health coverage and raises awareness on nutrition and health.

It is currently operating in 26 factories and serving more than 1 lakh workers. This has proven to reduce worker migration, improve productivity, and increase business savings, said a press release yesterday.

"We are very grateful to receive this immense support from BGMEA and are strongly committed to increasing financial well-being for Bangladeshi workers," said Saif Rashid, managing director of Apon.
 

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

9h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1h | TBS Stories
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

4h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

2h | TBS World
Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar