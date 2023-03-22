BGMEA, Apon to work for improving garment workers’ well-being

Apon Bazar, Bangladesh's first and largest workers' well-being platform offering discounted grocery, credit facility and health insurance, announced a partnership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Director Neela Hosna Ara, Apon Managing Director Saif Rashid, and Director Yasir Arafat were present at the meeting held on Wednesday at the BGMEA office.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Our workers and employees are the strength of the RMG industry, hence their well-being is crucial for the sector's sustainable growth. This partnership with Apon is one of the many steps taken by BGMEA to improve the health and well-being of the garment workers.

"We hope more factories will partner with Apon to provide quality services for the workers and employees of garment factories."

Apon has built a holistic well-being platform and made it successful through its factory-based grocery store chain at its core. It provides workers access to credit at no cost, discount on groceries, free health coverage and raises awareness on nutrition and health.

It is currently operating in 26 factories and serving more than 1 lakh workers. This has proven to reduce worker migration, improve productivity, and increase business savings, said a press release yesterday.

"We are very grateful to receive this immense support from BGMEA and are strongly committed to increasing financial well-being for Bangladeshi workers," said Saif Rashid, managing director of Apon.

