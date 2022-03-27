BGIC, Sandhani Life Insurance sign Trust Deed

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) and Sandhani Life Insurance signed a Trust Deed recently at the BGIC head office.

BGIC, a private non-life insurance company, is the trustee of the fund and Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd is the sponsor, said a press release on Sunday (27 March).

According to the media release, the initial target size of the open end mutual fund is Tk50 crore.

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of BGIC, and Nemai Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd, signed the Trust Deed on behalf of their respective companies.

On behalf of BGIC, Anisuz Zaman Chowdhury, financial consultant, Adnan Alam, DMD and head of Structural Investment, Debabrata Banik, Mohammad Golam Morshed and other officials were present on the occasion, among others.