Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) has celebrated the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BGIC arranged a discussion and prayer at its head office marking the day, said a press release.

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, CEO of BGIC, chaired the occasion.

BGIC officials, officers and employees were also present there.