BGIC becomes new trustee of Bangladesh Fund

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 04:07 pm

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Bangladesh General Insurance Co Ltd (BGIC) as the news trustee of Bangladesh Fund.

A trusteeship handover ceremony was held at the head office of BGIC recently to complete the process of handing over the trusteeship of Bangladesh Fund (Fund size- Tk1,757.37 crore). 

The former trustee of Bangladesh Fund ICB Capital Management Limited has completed the process of handing over the trusteeship of the fund to BGIC, read a press release. 

Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, financial consultant and other officials of BGIC Ltd and Abu Dalim Mohammad Fazlullah, executive officer from ICB Capital Management Ltd and Chief Executive Officer ATM Ahmedur Rahman and other officials from ICB Asset Management Co Ltd, the asset manager of the fund were present on the occasion.

BGIC / Bangladesh Fund

