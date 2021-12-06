BGCCI signs MoU with GD Assist

Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with GD Assist, healthcare service management, subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance.

The MoU will enable medical services for all BGCCI members and dependents to avail priority service and special rates in lead hospitals in Bangladesh and abroad including all arrangements, said a press release.

The signing ceremony, on behalf of BGCCI Senior Vice President Tarun Patwary, Senior Vice President Muin Uddin Mazumder; Vice President Sathish Kumar Somuraj; Executive Advisor and CEO Ambassador Shahed Akhtar, Humayun Kabir, AED and Secretary and BGCCI team represented.

GD Assist was represented by its managing director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Kaynath Khan, head of medical value travel and healthcare management; Sharmin Akter Daisy, deputy senior vice president and Sharmin Tarannum, assistant vice president.