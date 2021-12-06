BGCCI signs MoU with GD Assist

Corporates

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

BGCCI signs MoU with GD Assist

The MoU will enable medical services for all BGCCI members and dependents to avail priority service and special rates in lead hospitals in Bangladesh and abroad including all arrangements

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:28 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

 Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with GD Assist, healthcare service management, subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance.

The MoU will enable medical services for all BGCCI members and dependents to avail priority service and special rates in lead hospitals in Bangladesh and abroad including all arrangements, said a press release. 

The signing ceremony, on behalf of BGCCI Senior Vice President Tarun Patwary, Senior Vice President Muin Uddin Mazumder; Vice President Sathish Kumar Somuraj; Executive Advisor and CEO Ambassador Shahed Akhtar, Humayun Kabir, AED and Secretary and BGCCI team represented.

GD Assist was represented by its managing director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Kaynath Khan, head of medical value travel and healthcare management; Sharmin Akter Daisy, deputy senior vice president and Sharmin Tarannum, assistant vice president.

MoU /  Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) / GD Assist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

1h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

2h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

21h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status