BGCCI organises webinar to promote startup ecosystem in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:01 pm

The webinar discussed Bangladesh's startup ecosystem and leveraging the DACH connection to create stronger regional corporations and accelerate the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) in partnership with Bangladesh Angels Network organised a webinar session on "Promoting the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh: The DACH (Germany, Austria & Switzerland) Connection''  on Wednesday (24 November).

The webinar discussed Bangladesh's startup ecosystem and leveraging the DACH connection to create stronger regional corporations and accelerate the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh, said a press release. 

The virtual event was chaired by the BGCCI Executive Advisor and CEO Shahed Akhtar and included a panel discussion with reputed speakers. 

 Bangladesh Angels Network CEO Nirjhor Rahman moderated the discussion with the panelists.

 BGCCI has been working as a strong catalyst for accelerating economic growth for the partner countries with its vast network at home and abroad since its inception in 2003, the press release added. 

While discussing what has been some of the biggest challenges in building the local talent pipeline, the panelists echoed the immense potential of the Bangladeshi talent pool.

They also emphasised on creating an environment for brain workers so that local talents get enough facility and contribute to the research and development especially the engineering and hi-tech sector.

