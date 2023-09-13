BGB's Dhaka Battalion celebrates anniversary

13 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
BGB's Dhaka Battalion celebrates anniversary

13 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGB celebrated the 68th anniversary of Dhaka Battalion (5 BGB) and 45th anniversary of Dhaka Battalion (26 BGB).

A banquet was organised to celebrate the anniversary of two battalions at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka on 12 September.

BGB Director General Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the anniversary by cutting the cake. Senior officers of BGB headquarters, senior officers of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and various intelligence agencies and all levels of officers, JCOs, soldiers and civil servants of both battalions were present.

Addressing the soldiers on the occasion of the foundation anniversary, the director general of BGB said BGB cherishes the 228 years of rich history and tradition.

"This force has an unforgettable contribution in the great freedom struggle of 1971. Since its inception, BGB has been fulfilling the noble responsibility of protecting the country's sovereignty and border protection with great skill and professionalism," said the BGB director general.

BGB's exemplary role in providing assistance to the civil administration in maintaining the internal law and order of the country and in dealing with any emergency situation including natural calamities and in various works of nation building and public welfare is being widely appreciated, he added. The Director General of BGB also said that in addition to border protection, BGB is always ready to deal with any situation including carrying out any responsibility assigned to BGB and controlling the law and order situation for the greater welfare of the country and nation.

 

