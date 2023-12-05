BGB chief inspects closing parade by new recruits

The 100th recruit batch of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) held its closing parade at Border Guard Training Center and College at Baitul Izzat of Satkania.

BGB Director General Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan greeted the newly recruited BGB members and inspected the parade as the chief guest, according to a press release.

BGB top officials, army high-ups of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar regions, police high-ups, officials of the local civil administration, local representatives, prominent persons, and reporters were present at the event.