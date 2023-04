Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan distributed iftar among poor and needy people.

More than 800 people received iftar from the DG at the Shaheed Sheikh Russel Government High School grounds in Hazaribagh, Dhaka on 2 April, reads a press release.

Senior officers of the BGB headquarters, captains of Border Guard Battalion of the headquarters and other officers were present on the occasion.