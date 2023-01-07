BGB Director General distributes blankets among cold-hit people in Netrakona

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Shakil Ahmed distributed winter clothes among 500 cold-hit and helpless people in Netrakona.

People received blankets at Parla Government Primary School grounds in Netrakona Municipal area on Saturday (7 January), reads an ISPR release.

During the distribution of winter clothes, Shakil Ahmed said that BGB, the border guard of the border, has always played a leading role in the protection of the country's borders and has always stood by the side of the helpless people in dealing with any disaster.

In addition to participating in winter training, BGB distributed winter clothes to the cold-hit people in different parts of the country.

The Netrakona battalion will distribute winter clothes among about 2500 needy people, the release added.

BGB Additional Director General (Operation and Training), Mymensingh Sector Sector Commander, Netrakona Battalion Captain and other officers of BGB, local dignitaries and print and electronic media journalists were present during the distribution of winter clothes.